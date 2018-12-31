KP, Punjab extend winter vacations

LAHORE: keeping in view the severe cold, the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday extended the winter vacations for one week.

According to the details, all the public and private schools in Punjab and KP will remain closed till January 6 and the provincial governments have issues notifications in this regard.

KP Elementary and Secondary Education director said in a tweet that due to the severe cold, the vacations has been extended till next Sunday.

Due to severe cold the winter vacations (in summer zone) has been extended till next Sunday and all government schools (in summer zone) shall re-open on next Monday 7 January 2019

After the extended winter vacations, schools in Punjab and KP will reopen on January-7 (Monday).

It is pertinent to mention here that then caretaker Sindh government, on July 10, had announced an extension in summer vacations in schools across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh education department, Caretaker Chief Minister Fazlur Rehman had approved a recommendation to extend summer vacations till July 31.

