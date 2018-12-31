Web Analytics
KP, Punjab extend winter vacations

LAHORE: keeping in view the severe cold, the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday extended the winter vacations for one week.

According to the details, all the public and private schools in Punjab and KP will remain closed till January 6 and the provincial governments have issues notifications in this regard.

KP Elementary and Secondary Education director said in a tweet that due to the severe cold, the vacations has been extended till next Sunday.

 

After the extended winter vacations, schools in Punjab and KP will reopen on January-7 (Monday).

Read More: Caretaker govt extends summer vacations in Sindh

It is pertinent to mention here that then caretaker Sindh government, on July 10, had announced an extension in summer vacations in schools across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh education department, Caretaker Chief Minister Fazlur Rehman had approved a recommendation to extend summer vacations till July 31.

