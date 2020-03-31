KP govt to provide ration to families of people kept in quarantine

PESHAWAR: In a step to provide relief to the families of the people who are in quarantine centres owing to coronavirus, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to give them ration, ARY News reported.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan today. The meeting also discussed provision of special allowance to the government officials serving on the front line in fight against the deadly virus.

The chief minister directed the provincial finance department to complete homework in this regard within two days.

Earlier on March 30, Sindh government had decided to change the mechanism for distribution of ration among needy families during lockdown due to coronavirus.

Acting on a report aired by ARY NEWS, the provincial government had eliminated the role of local bodies’ representatives and local administration, which were earlier tasked to distribute it among needy families.

“We will now distribute the ration among the families through welfare organizations,” provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh had said.

