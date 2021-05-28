PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported the lowest positivity ratio of Covid-19 infections since March 11, Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said on Friday.

“Continuing to move in the right direction. Lowest positivity since March 11; lowest average daily deaths since end of March. Vaccinate, and be sensible,” he tweeted.

Also Read: No shortage of Sinopharm vaccine in Pakistan: health ministry

The minister said a total of 384 fresh cases emerged when 8,110 tests were conducted. The positivity ratio was recorded at 4.7 per cent, he added. He said 16 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus.

There are a total of 5,564 active cases in the province at present.

KP Covid Report, May 27. Continuing to move in the right direction. Lowest positivity since March 11; lowest average daily deaths since end of March. Vaccinate, and be sensible. 384 cases

4.7% positivity

8110 tests

5564 total active cases

16 deaths

1152 patients in hospitals pic.twitter.com/5Wmtrrmbtr — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) May 28, 2021

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 67 more people died of the infection across the country over the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 20,607.

Also Read: KP announces reopening of medical colleges, universities

A total of 51,625 samples were tested, out of which 2,482 turned out to be positive. The positivity ratio of new infections was recorded at 4.80%, the NCOC said.

Comments

comments