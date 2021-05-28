Web Analytics
KP records ‘lowest’ positivity ratio of Covid-19

KP Positivity Ratio

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported the lowest positivity ratio of Covid-19 infections since March 11, Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said on Friday.

“Continuing to move in the right direction. Lowest positivity since March 11; lowest average daily deaths since end of March. Vaccinate, and be sensible,” he tweeted.

The minister said a total of 384 fresh cases emerged when 8,110 tests were conducted. The positivity ratio was recorded at 4.7 per cent, he added. He said 16 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus.

There are a total of 5,564 active cases in the province at present.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 67 more people died of the infection across the country over the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 20,607.

A total of 51,625 samples were tested, out of which 2,482 turned out to be positive. The positivity ratio of new infections was recorded at 4.80%, the NCOC said.

