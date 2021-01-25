KP reports 208 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

PESHAWAR: At least nine more patients of COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 1,848 in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 208 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in a single day, taking the provincial tally of such cases to 65,740.

With 86 new recoveries, total of 60,562 patients have recuperated from the disease so far in the province.

Earlier on January 19, at least eight more patients of COVID-19 had died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), taking the total death toll to 1,799 in the province.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 253 more people had tested positive for the COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total number of cases to 64,078. However, 455 more patients had recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours in the province.

