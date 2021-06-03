KP sets up camping pods to facilitate tourists

PESHAWAR: In order to facilitate the tourists in the summer season, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has camping pods at different spots, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the camping pods have been established at 10 tourist spots to provide facilities to the people visiting the northern areas of the country. The camping pods have been established at Thandiani, Sharan, Beshegram, Gabeen Jabba, Sheikh Badin, Mahabin, Yakh Tangi and other spots.

Each spot contains 26 camping pods.

Last week, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had issued new guidelines and coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Read more: Tourism reopening: NCOC makes negative Covid-19 report mandatory for tourists

All the hotels, guest houses, tour operators, had been directed to get their employees vaccinated against the virus according to the national vaccination policy.

The tour operators and hoteliers had been directed to share bookings and visit information of each tourist with local authorities on the attached format for further dissemination.

Mandatory collection of negative PCR / RAT COVID-19 report along with CNICs by hotels/guest houses management should be ensured before booking of rooms, he added.

