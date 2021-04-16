KP education department resumes grade 9-12 classes from April 19

PESHAWAR: The elementary and secondary education department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has Friday announced it shall resume the classes for grades 9 to 12 starting April 19 with only half the class strength allowed alternatively to ensure Covid SOPs, ARY News reported.

KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai said earlier today in a tweet that it is decided in the provincial task force covid-19 meeting that schools will be commenced from Monday 19 April 2021.

“It is planned to stagger classes of grade 9,10,11 and 12 under the strict compliance of SOPs while the rest of the classes will be started from 27 April 2021.”

In a notification rolled out today by the said ministry, only half the students are allowed each day while the other half will alternate them throughout the week.

Separately, it is reported that the examination of matriculation will be held on May 21 in the province, while those of intermediate shall be held starting June 17, Tarakai said.

He also reportedly said that the physical classes of grades 1 to 8 shall remain closed until Eid.

READ: 110 more coronavirus deaths, 5,364 cases reported in Pakistan

The novel coronavirus has claimed 110 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 15,982.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 110 more lives and 5,364 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period the positivity rate stood at 8.31 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 64,481 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,007,252 since the first case was reported.

