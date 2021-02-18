KP bans use of social media apps in offices

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Thursday banned the use of mobile phones by staff in the KP education department, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this connection.

According to a notification, the KP govt has barred all government employees of the KP education department from using social networking apps and cellphones during duty hours.

The provincial education department further warned that disciplinary action will be taken against those found violating the orders.

Back in 2018, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government had banned the use of smartphones, tablets and similar electronic devices in public hospitals and medical facilities.

