Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


KP bans use of social media apps in offices

social media apps KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Thursday banned the use of mobile phones by staff in the KP education department, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this connection.

According to a notification, the KP govt has barred all government employees of the KP education department from using social networking apps and cellphones during duty hours.

The provincial education department further warned that disciplinary action will be taken against those found violating the orders.

Read More: IG Punjab bans use of mobile phones while on duty

Back in 2018, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government had banned the use of smartphones, tablets and similar electronic devices in public hospitals and medical facilities.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Health

Zinc, vitamin C show no benefit against COVID-19

Pakistan

Lahore man allegedly kills 25-year-old while imposing ‘abortion’ on her

Pakistan

PK-63 by-polls: 39 polling stations declared most sensitive

Pakistan

Lahore police announce arrests in mugging case involving Bitcoin


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close