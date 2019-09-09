IG Punjab bans use of mobile phones while on duty

LAHORE: Expressing his annoyance and extreme displeasure over recent deaths in police custody, Punjab Inspector General Police (IG) Arif Nawaz on Monday banned the use of mobile phones by police officials while on duty, ARY News reported.

In a communiqué to all police officers, the Punjab police chief also barred them from capturing videos of other police personnel during the duty.

He said, “It is the responsibility of the field formations to get the instructions implemented in letter and spirit.” The IG warned of strict departmental action over violation of the orders.

Earlier on September 6, Inspector General of Punjab Police Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan had warned of strict, swift, legal and departmental action against those responsible for such incidents.

In his letter to the field officers, the IG had said that they had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against custodial deaths. He had directed the field officers to strictly follow the SOPs while discharging their official responsibilities.

The IG had directed the police officers to restrain from torturing suspects in custody and illegal detentions.

