KP’s Covid-19 recovery rate better than other provinces: Taimur Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Wednesday said that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the KP is better as compared to other provinces, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, the KP health minister said that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the province stands at 31 percent, which is the “best throughout the country”.

“Covid-19 deaths in the province in the province are increasing, but the good news is that patients are recovering in high numbers and KP has the best corona recovery rate than other provinces,” added the health minster.

Taimur Jhagra further said that six more died from the novel coronavirus in the province during the past 24 hours. He added that maintaining social distancing is the biggest challenge for the nation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier today, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Adviser for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir on Tuesday said that all retail shops across the province will remain during the Eid days.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Ajmal Wazir said the decision was taken in the light of the Supreme Court of Pakistan orders.

“All retail shops will remain on Friday, Saturday, Sunday ahead of Eid,” he said, adding that the shops will also remain open during the Eid-ul-Fitr days

