Kristen Stewart is all set to take on the challenge of portraying a young Diana in her new role in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer and she is a dead-ringer for the princess!

The first look at Kristen Stewart’s take on her latest role was made public on Wednesday as the first spell of filming for the project commences, reported Variety. Needless to say, Stewart’s look has already left audiences stunned.

After Emma Corrin’s spectacular run as Diana in the latest season of The Crown, one would’ve thought it hard for another actor to hold a torch to Di’s coy looks, but the photo of Stewart channeling the Princess of Wales is already a strong contender.

The film, penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, will chronicle one weekend in the life of the Princess of Wales as she spends time with the royal family on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk for Christmas. It marks the weekend she decides to leave her marriage with Prince Charles.

Apart from Stewart, the cast also includes AFTA nominee Timothy Spall, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris. The film is slated for a fall 2021 release, a year ahead of Diana’s 25th death anniversary in 2022.

Talking about the film, Stewart said, “Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer.”

