All Saudi airports reopen for international flights until March 31

RIYADH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a major development on Tuesday has allowed all airlines to restore their operations in the country, ARY News reported.

Saudi Arabia has reopened all of its airports for all international airlines only days after it restored international travel to and from the country which was banned due to Covid-led measures.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has released today its new travel advisory according to which the interim facility is valid up to March 31 this year.

The citizens of the kingdom can travel back to their country by this time via any international airline of their choosing starting tomorrow (Wednesday), GACA said.

However, it has clarified that countries with major Covid cases will not be part of this window.

It announced earlier last week that Saudi Arabia’s ministry of interior decided to lift the temporary travel ban by the end of March on the international flights it imposed due to Covid-19, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

The move is set to come into force on March 31, 2021, and will include certain measures

According to the KSA interior ministry, citizens will be allowed to travel outside the Kingdom and come back when the ban eases.

Secondly, the temporary ban on international flights would be lifted, it was reported, with all air, sea, and land borders will reopened.

