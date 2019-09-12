CM Buzdar to depart for KSA tomorrow, will perform Umrah

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Ahmed Khan Buzdar to depart for Saudi Arabia tomorrow, scheduled to perform Umrah, ARY News reported on Thursday.

CM Buzdar will also pay his respects at Roza e Rasool (SAWW) in Medina along with prostrating in Masjid e Nabwi where he will pray Nawafil and pray for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the nation.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri on Thursday (yesterday) welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision regarding withdrawal of fee of 2000 riyals on performing repeat Umrah.

In a statement on Wednesday, Qadri said the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umra has officially informed Pakistan about this announcement which is a welcoming step.

He said that Pakistani people appreciate and welcome the Saudi announcement.

Earlier on September 9, the Saudi government had issued a royal decree restructuring visit, Haj and transit visas, canceling repeat Umrah fees.

Intending pilgrims will not have to pay any visa fees on a second Umrah in a year. The Saudi minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr Mohammad Salih Bentin, had thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for issuing a royal decree restructuring visit, Haj and transit visas, including the cancellation of repeat Umrah fees.

“The royal decree is part of the leadership’s keenness to facilitate the arrival of Muslims from all over the world to perform Hajj and Umrah,” he had said.

