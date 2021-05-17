KU to conduct semester exams, online classes as per schedule

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (KU) has Monday released a notification of new SOPs and instructions for entering its premises and attending classes with regards to the Covid situation unfolding in the country, in line with the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), ARY News reported.

According to the new notification the university issued today, all the semester examinations will be conducted as per schedule. It said in-person and physical classes, for both morning and evening shifts, have yet to be sanctioned, however, all the online classes will take place as per the roster.

It also said the central and departmental libraries will also remain closed until further notice but the staff of security, paramedical and technical sphere among other essential departments will be present in the university.

READ ALSO: Public transport, business activities resumed in Sindh

Separately from the province, after a span of nine days, public transport and business activities have been resumed with strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs across in Sindh.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department, businesses are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm five days a week. “Saturday and Sunday will be observed as closed days for business,” read the notification.

However, restaurants and food streets will remain closed with no indoor or outdoor dining. However, only home delivery and drive-through is allowed till 12 am.

Public transport is allowed to resume its services with 50 per cent occupancy and strict adherence to Covid-19 related SOPs.

The provincial government has resumed normal working hours for public and private offices. However, 50 per cent Work From Home policy will continue to be implemented.

Comments

comments