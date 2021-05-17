Public transport, business activities resumed in Sindh   

KARACHI: After a span of nine days, public transport and business activities have been resumed with strict adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department, businesses are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm five days a week. “Saturday and Sunday will be observed as closed days for business,” read the notification.

However, restaurants and food streets will remain closed with no indoor or outdoor dining. However, only home delivery and drive-through is allowed till 12 am.

Public transport is allowed to resume its services with 50 per cent occupancy and strict adherence to Covid-19 related SOPs.

The provincial government has resumed normal working hours for public and private offices. However, 50 per cent work from home policy will continue to be implemented.

Read More: NCOC announces resumption of transport from tomorrow

Earlier on May 15, a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to restore the inter-city and intra-city transport from May 16.

A meeting of the NCOC, chaired by Federal Minister Asad Umar, had decided resumption of the inter-city and intra-city transport in country from Sunday.

Comments

comments