Is Kubra Khan actually leaving showbiz?

British-Pakistani actress Kubra Khan recently opened up about having a spiritual awakening and hinted she will not be in the industry for the long run.

However, the actress has now clarified that she is not quitting acting as of now. Speaking about her newfound purpose and journey in an interview with a local website, Kubra said her aim is to become a better person than she was yesterday.

“I have just decided that I don’t want to do things that would displease Allah to the point of no return. I don’t want to be so deeply involved in something that I can’t find my way back,” the actress said.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 starlet explained that she loves the art of acting “But if at any point in my life I feel that I’m deviating from my connection, then yes, I might quit completely, but as of now, no, I’m not quitting. But yes, I’m trying to find my balance.”

The 26-year-old actor shared why she took a backseat from work for a brief period in an interview with BBC Asian Network earlier.

