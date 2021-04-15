Indian counsel opposes IHC decision in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

ISLAMABAD: A counsel representing the Indian High Commission (IHC) in Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday challenged the high court’s decision to appoint a defense counsel in the case, ARY NEWS reported.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah headed a larger bench hearing into a case against Kulbhushan Jadhav and heard a petition filed from the Indian High Commission (IHC) against the appointment of a defense counsel for the Indian spy.

The high court directed the attorney general to submit a response on the application of the Indian authorities and said in its remarks that they were proceeding in the case as per the directions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The IHC represented by Barrister Shahnawaz Noon took a plea before the court that the high court was not proceedings as per the requirements of the IHC.

“India has stressed upon the rights granted to its citizen under Vienna Convention and the ICJ’s decision,” he said adding that they had the right to arrange for a legal counsel for their citizen.

He further said that they do not have a ‘vakalatnama’ in the case to plead on behalf of Kulbhushan Jadhav in the case.

The high court adjourned the proceedings for May 05.

The Indian authorities have previously avoided responding in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and for the time approached the court saying that they have the right to provide a legal counsel to the Indian citizen.

On January 14, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the federal government to contact the Indian government again regarding the appointment of legal counsel to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The judge remarked that the Indian High Commission has not appointed a counsel yet despite being sent notices four times. The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the Indian government is apparently not serious in Jadhav’s matters.

