India files plea for appointment of counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav    

ISLAMABAD: The Indian High Commission has filed a plea for the appointment of a counsel for its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the counsel representing Indian High Commission, Barrister Shahnawaz Noon filed a plea before the Islamabad court, which will be heard by a larger bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Amir Farooq, Justice Gul Hasan.

The Indian authorities have previously avoided responding in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and for the time approached the court saying that they have the right to provide a legal counsel to the Indian citizen.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 14, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the federal government to contact the Indian government again regarding the appointment of legal counsel to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The high court’s larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing of a case related to the appointment of a defence lawyer for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The judge remarked that the Indian High Commission has not appointed a counsel yet despite being sent notices four times. The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the Indian government is apparently not serious in Jadhav’s matters.

Earlier, the high court had appointed senior lawyer Hamid Khan as amici curiae in the case pertaining to the Indian spy.

