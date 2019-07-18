Kulbhushan to remain in Pakistan, says Anwar Mansoor Khan

LAHORE: Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan on Thursday said Pakistan has proved that India is involved in the terror activities, reported ARY News.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its verdict in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case rejected most of the remedies sought by India.

Talking in ARY News’ Program Bakhabar Sawera, the AGP termed the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, a best one for Pakistan.

Terming the decision, a clear win for Pakistan, Khan said Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav will remain in Pakistan’s custody.

He also felicitated the nation and the armed forces over the landmark decision in the case.

Yesterday, Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan had said, Pakistan’s stance on the matter has been very clear from the day one.

Read more: PM Imran Khan appreciates ICJ’s decision in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

He was speaking to the media after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced its verdict in the case.

He had added the ICJ asked Pakistan to ensure review and reconsideration of the sentence handed down to Jadhav by a court of law in accordance with provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (VCCR).

The court, in its verdict, rejected a number of Indian demands including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

Comments

comments