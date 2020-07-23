‘Kulfi seller’ running inter-provincial drug gang arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The police officials of Karachi’s Site B have arrested a ‘kulfi [icecream] seller’ who was allegedly running an inter-provincial gang of drug peddlers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the accused was doing business of heroin in Karachi by pretending himself as an ice-cream seller. The police recovered three kg of heroin from the custody of the accused.

Recovered heroin is said to be worth millions of rupees in the international market. The accused has confessed to his crime of selling drugs in Nazimabad and other parts of the city, said police.

The police forces have intensified its crackdowns against drug traffickers across the metropolis. Last week, the police teams had confiscated more than 90 kilograms of charas, more than 3 kilograms of ice and 243-gram heroin during the separate raids conducted in Karachi’s East, West and South zones. Moreover, more than 1,000 suspects had been arrested by the police.

Police officials had told media that the raiding teams also arrested street criminals and seized stolen assets, weaponry, ammunition, 5 hand grenades, 6 Awan bombs, one Awab bomb launcher and more than 3 kilograms of explosive material.

