Roof collapse claims eight lives in guest filled Kurram house

KURRAM: At least eight people have been killed after a roof in a house crammed with wedding guests collapsed on Wednesday in Piwar area, ARY News reported.

According to the developing details in the roof collapse incident, a family that hosted wedding guests in the house suffered the calamity wherein lives of women and children constitute a major part of casualties.

Reports suggest eight fatalities so far however the number of victims to have sustained injuries exceeds 30 so far.

Four of those who reportedly died are minors while two of them are women out of a total of eight casualties.

Rescue authorities have confirmed the number while victims and bodies have been shifted to Parachinar hospital of Kurram Agency for medical treatment and legal procedures.

Earlier last month in a similar incident in Okara, at least five people including a woman and two children were killed as the roof of a house collapsed, rescue sources confirmed.

The incident was reported near Gamber Adda at National Highway, where a roof of a house collapsed. Five people were trapped in the debris.

Getting information, the rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved dead bodies from the rubble. The bodies of five people including a woman and two children were moved to the hospital.

