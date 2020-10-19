Five killed in Okara roof collapse incident

OKARA: Five people including a woman and two children were killed as the roof of a house collapsed in Okara on Monday, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

The incident was reported near Gamber Adda at National Highway, where a roof of a house collapsed. Five people were trapped in the debris.

Getting information, the rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved dead bodies from the rubble. The bodies of five people including a woman and two children were moved to the hospital.

Read more: Roof collapse kills two, injures five in Lahore’s Harbanspura town

Earlier in February, at least three persons had lost their lives and five others wounded when the roof of a madrassah collapsed in Lahore.

The incident had taken place in Lahore’s Chungi Amar Sadhu area where three persons died including 50-year-old Karim, 50-year-old Irshad and 23-year-old Nadeem. Rescue officials rushed to the scene immediately and shifted the affected people to a nearby hospital.

Comments

comments