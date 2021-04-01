Kuwait to renew residency permits for expats holding 100k dinar stake

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwaiti interior ministry announced that they will begin renewing residency permits for expats holding Article 19, ARY News reported Thursday.

The decision applies to expats that hold an investor residency or are a foreign partner in a commercial business given that they have a share of no less than 100,000 Kuwaiti dinars, based on conditions stipulated by the Ministry of Commerce.

As for transferring work permits, earlier this month the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) announced that expats working in the government sector are able to transfer their work permits to the private sector.

Work permits

In a statement, PAM pointed out that those working in ministries, agencies and public institutions, including those on a dependent visa, are eligible to transfer their work permits.

Those working in government contracts and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) are not eligible to transfer their visas. The decision only applies to expats currently in Kuwait and with the approval of their previous employer.

Meanwhile, expats that are above the age of 60 and hold a high school decree or less will not be allowed to renew their residency permits.