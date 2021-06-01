Kuwait starts issuing work visas to Pakistanis: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said Kuwait has started issuing work visas to Pakistanis after a ten-year-long suspension, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, Fawad Chaudhry said, Pakistan’s recovery from the coronavirus has surprised the world. The positivity rate across the country has dropped down to below 4 per cent except for Karachi.

بجٹ میں تنخواہ دار طبقے کو بڑا ریلیف ملے گا، ہمارے ہاں مہنگائ میں اضافہ تو ہوا ہے لیکن قوت خرید میں اضافہ بھی اسی شرح سے ہو رہا ہے جو خوش آئند ہے، امید ہےاگلےدو سالوں میں عمران خان کی قیادت میں ملک منزل کے قریب ہو گا۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 1, 2021

“Salaried class to get big relief in the upcoming budget,” he added in his tweet and also expressed hope that Pakistan will be closer to its destination in the coming two years under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The decision to restore Kuwaiti visas for Pakistanis after about a decade-long suspension had been taken during a meeting between Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

