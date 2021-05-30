Kuwait allows visas for Pakistan after decade-long ban

KUWAIT: The interior minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rasheed has Sunday called on Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah with the outcome of the restoration of Kuwaiti visas for Pakistanis after about a decade-long blockade, ARY News reported.

The meeting held between the leaders was attended by Ahmad’s Kuwaiti counterpart and Pakistani diplomatic staff wherein bilateral relations and concerns of mutual interests were mulled over.

کویت: 30مئی 2021

کویت کے وزیراعظم شیخ صباح خالدالحامدالصباح سے ملاقات کویت کے وزیر داخلہ اور پاکستانی سفیر بھی ملاقات میں موجود 10 سال بعد پاکستانی شہریوں کے لئے کویت ویزا بحال پاک – کویت دوطرفہ تعلقات سمیت باہمی دلچسپی کےامور پر گفتگو pic.twitter.com/ByzxOt1cKn — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) May 30, 2021

Ahmad presented to the Kuwaiti PM a letter by Pakistani PM Imran Khan and also discussed with him the matters related to Kuwaiti visas for Pakistani expats.

Kuwait has decided to reinstate the immigration policies from before the decade-long blockade of visas and has allowed family and work permits with immediate effect.

The huddled agreed there shall be no restrictions on visas to experts of oil and medical fields and the Pakistani expats currently living in gulf countries will be able to sign up online for Kuwaiti visa.

Kuwaiti PM Al-Sabah stressed the countries have sustained relations for over seven decades now and enjoy a bond of mutual respect and trust.

