Saudi Arabia maintains ban on inbound passengers from Pakistan, India, other countries

KARACHI/RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has maintained the travel ban on inbound passengers from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and others despite lifting restrictions on travellers from 11 countries, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a notification to the airlines operating in the airports of the kingdom regarding lifting the travel ban on passengers from 11 countries.

The countries include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), United States (US), Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, United Kingdom (UK), Sweden, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan.

Travellers arriving from these countries are still required to undergo quarantine procedures upon their arrival in Saudi Arabia, SPA added.

However, the travel restrictions have been maintained on passengers from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Indonesia, Brazil and Lebanon for an indefinite period.

The notification stated that legal action shall be taken against the violators of the GACA orders, whereas, the new order will be taken into effect from May 30.

The decision to lift the travel ban was made on the basis of information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), which showed they are able to effectively control the spread of the virus.

In February, Saudi Arabia authorities had banned the entry of travelers from these countries except Saudi nationals, diplomats, health professionals and their families.

Later on May 17, the Kingdom had lifted its ban on citizens traveling abroad and opened its land, sea and air borders.

