Kuwait open cinemas on Eid but only vaccinated people can go

KUWAIT CITY: The Kuwaiti-based cinema Cinescape announced Tuesday it will be opening its doors again during the Eid Al Fitr holiday next week, after being closed for around 15 months, but only people who have received their Covid jabs can enter, local media reported.

The cinema management said only those who are vaccinated against the global pandemic, that has wreaked havoc globally, are allowed entry. However, they also added that either both doses or just one jab of the COVID-19 vaccine will suffice as well.

No vaccine, no travel

The Cabinet of Ministers in Kuwait issued just yesterday a decision according to which, starting on May 22, all Kuwaitis, their first degree relatives and domestic workers are barred from travelling out of Kuwait unless they are vaccinated.

Only the people who have got both doses and two weeks have passed since the second dose and those who have got one dose and five weeks have passed are allowed to travel, with a single exception of people who tested positive after getting their first shot as they can travel two weeks of infection.

Children who are unable to take the vaccine due to their age are exempt from the decision.

