KUWAIT CITY: The government of Kuwait will lift the ban on the 35 ‘high risk’ countries and allow passengers to travel directly to the country as of February 21.

Kuwait Civil Aviation’ Director General (DGCA) announced passengers traveling to Kuwait from one of the 35 countries that were declared ‘high risk’ will need to observe a mandatory 14-day quarantine at the hotel at their own expense.

The Deputy Director of DGCA Saleh Al Fadaghi pointed out that 45 hotels are available to choose from, the press statement released to that effect.

The statement added that Kuwaitis seeking medical treatment, Kuwaitis students, those under the age of 18, and members of the diplomatic core are exempt from the decision.

According to the local paper, for the 14 days of quarantine, the price list will be as follow: 725 Kuwaiti dinars for a double room in a five-star hotel and 595 for a single room, 530 Kuwaiti dinars for a double room in a four-star hotel, and 400 for a single room and 400 Kuwaiti dinars for a double room in a three-star hotel and 270 for a single room.

All the passengers will have to show proof that they have reserved a hotel and have registered on the Kuwait Mosafer application, prior to their arrival.

The local media cited sources in reporting that the ‘high-risk countries’ list might expand to include 33 new countries taking the total number to 60.

TRAVEL BAN

The travel ban was first announced on August 1, hours after the Kuwait airport resumed commercial travel, and originally included 31 countries. Then in August, Afghanistan was added to the list.

Then in September, France and Argentina were added to the travel ban as well, while Singapore was removed from the list.

The United Kingdom is the latest country to be added to the list after the British government announced that a new strain of COVID-19 virus has been detected and is found to spread faster than the existing virus.

