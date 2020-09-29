Kuwait’s new emir is Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named emir by the country’s cabinet to succeed his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah who died on Tuesday.

The cabinet announcement was read out on state television. Under the Gulf Arab state’s constitution the crown prince automatically becomes emir and assumes power after taking oath in parliament.

Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died after a long illness at the age of 91. He had ruled the country for nearly 15 years.

In July, Sheikh Sabah was flown to the United States for medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.

Kuwait Amir passes away – Amiri Diwan https://t.co/JCQpApLFZn pic.twitter.com/mXGQZqQy7k — Kuwait News Agency – English Feed (@kuna_en) September 29, 2020

Sheikh Sabah came to power in January 2006, after Emir Sheikh Saad al-Abdullah stepped down just nine days into his rule as parliament moved to depose him on health grounds.

He had been prime minister under the previous Emir, Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, and for several years had been seen as the de facto ruler.

Before then, he served as foreign minister from 1963 to 1991 and from 1992 to 2003.

Kuwait has been ruled by the Sabah family for the past 260 years.

