KWSB engineer ousted for alleged water theft, malpractice

KARACHI: Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) engineer, dismissed over charges of water theft, orders issued, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Managing Director (MD) KWSB dismissed its engineer, Saeed Sheikh over alleged water theft charges.

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) politicians had pointed out the engineer and his illegal practices to MD water board in a prior meeting.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on July 16 submitted a privilege motion against Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Asadullah Khan.

The privilege motion was submitted by PTI lawmaker Khurrum Sher Zaman in the Sindh Assembly.

