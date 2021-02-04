KWSB raids network that ‘pumped stolen public water to industrial area’

KARACHI: In a crackdown against line water theft, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has Thursday raided a spot in Liaquatabad from where robbed line water meant for the residents was allegedly channeled to a nearby industrial area via a concealed underground line, ARY News reported.

The raid was conducted by KWSB on the directives of Sindh’s local government minister Nasir Hussain Shah, said the authority spokesperson said today.

The theft was being carried out via a 33-inch water line that passes through Lyari Naddi from where the suspects had plugged illegal connections to supply water into the industrial area, KWSB spox said.

They saved theft water in their reservoirs and would then funnel it via underwater channels to industrial area illegally, KWSB said.

Using five- to six-inch submersible pumps powered by heavy generators and supported by heavy machinery, the water was being stolen and sold, said the inside sources, confirming that all the equipment has been seized by the authority.

READ: Network supplying drugs to students in Karachi busted

Separately in security forces’ crackdown earlier today, Karachi police busted a network of drug suppliers to the students as it seized a vehicle loaded with 60kg of hashish in the limits of Mubina Town police station.

On a tip-off, the police raided the area and recovered 60kg of hashish that was to be supplied to the students of district East including the University of Karachi, sources said.

One accused named Khaliq Haider was taken into custody, while his accomplice managed to flee away from the scene. Sources within , police claimed that the arrested accused was in contact with the students for a supply of hashish. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

