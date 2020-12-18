Kylie Jenner tops Forbes list of Highest-Paid Celebs of 2020

2020 may have been a bummer for many but there’s no stopping Kylie Jenner!

The 23-year-old has topped Forbes’ list of the Highest-Paid Celebs for 2020, making a staggering $590 million USD over the past year. Not so hot at her heels at second place is her brother-in-law, Kanye West, who made about $170 million USD in 2020.

Much of Kylie’s earnings trace back to her selling a 51 percent stake of her eponymous beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, to multinational beauty company Coty in January 2020. That’s some good business for a 23-year-old!

Earlier, Kylie was crowned as the youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire. However, she lost that title after documents revealed that the business was much smaller than the family had claimed for years. Her net-worth still remains impressive, with Kylie leading the pack among her siblings, including Kim Kardashian-West.

Following in behind Kylie and Kanye are sports stars; tennis player Roger Federer, and footballers Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Federer earned $106.3 million USD while Ronaldo took home $105 million USD, making him a billionaire. Messi rounded the top five, raking in $104 million USD.

