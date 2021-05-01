Web Analytics
Labour Day: Punjab raises minimum wage to Rs20,000

LAHORE: In a major relief for labourers, the Punjab government on Saturday increased the minimum wage of workers to Rs20,000, ARY News reported.

In a video message on the eve of Labour Day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government was committed to provide every possible facility to the worker.

 

Over 1290 flats have been allotted to labourers in Lahore, Multan and other cities, he said adding that the marriage grant has been raised from Rs 100,000 to Rs 200,000.

Read More: PM Imran reiterates govt’s resolve to improve working, living conditions of workers

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated his government’s commitment to improving the working and living conditions of workers in a message on Labour Day.

Sharing the message on Labour Day from the official Twitter handle, the prime minister had said that that 1st May reminded them of the sacrifices, bravery and commitment of the workers who laid down their lives for upholding their fundamental rights and for a fair working environment.

“The day symbolizes the dignity of labour and at the same time, it also provides us an opportunity to acknowledge invaluable contributions of our labour, both inland and abroad, towards nation-building.”

 

