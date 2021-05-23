Punjab govt plans labour tower in Lahore, hostels for industrial workers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Sunday announced the establishment of a labour tower in Lahore on a land evacuated during anti-encroachment drive, besides also reviewing construction of hostels for industrial workers, ARY NEWS reported.

Chairing a meeting of the labour department, the chief minister said that the labour tower would be established by the provincial department. He also directed to complete a project of 720 flats for labourers as soon as possible.

“We have retrieved 144 labour flats from land mafia besides also raising the minimum wages of labourers to Rs20,000, which included Rs5,000 increase during last two and a half year,” he said while sharing measures taken by the government for improving the condition of labour class in the province.

The meeting also decided to establish employees social security institutions and workers welfare fund smart organization.

Read More: Labour Day: Punjab raises minimum wage to Rs20,000

The COMSATS will establish a campus on the land provided by the labour department and in return, 30 percent of the admissions will be provided to the children of labourers.

“We are also establishing social security hospitals in Taunsa, Sargodha, Faisalabad,” Usman Buzdar said while also directing stringent measures to end child labour in the province.

