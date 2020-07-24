Lady constable suspended over TikTok video in Lahore

LAHORE: A lady constable has been suspended from service over making TikTok video in police uniform in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a TikTok video of constable Wafa Tauqeer went viral on social media after which the police authorities took notice of the videotape and launched investigations.

After finding all the ‘accusations’ against the lady cope ‘true’, the police authorities suspended Wafa Tauqeer.

In a video statement, Wafa Tauqeer said that she had filmed the video eight months ago when she was getting police training. The police constable said that she never uploaded any of her videos, adding that someone leaked her video deliberately.

She demanded of the authorities to review the decision and provide her justice.

Read More: MPA Dua Bhutto’s sister films TikTok video inside Sindh Assembly

Earlier on June 29, a provincial lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dua Bhutto, had tendered apology over her sister’s TikTok filmed inside the Sindh Assembly which went viral on social media platforms.

The TikTok video of PTI Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dua Bhutto’s sister had gone viral on social media which had forced the legislator to tender an apology on behalf of her sibling’s act to film a video with an Indian song in the background.

Iqra Bhutto’s TikTok video had irked many netizens and lawmakers, whereas, a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Farooqui had criticised by saying that it was an irresponsible behaviour of Ms Bhutto for bringing her sister and turning Sindh Assembly’s hall into a film studio.

Comments

comments