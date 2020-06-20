A woman was forced to pull over her vehicle on a highway after she found a snake inside her vehicle.

The incident, which occurred in the United States (US) state of Missouri, was narrated by the local police authority that helped the lady driver in removing the serpent from the car.

Eureka Police are working on removing a snake from a car on I-44. Young lady driving was surprised by a snake working… Posted by Eureka Police Department on Thursday, June 18, 2020

The entire episode posted on the Facebook account of Eureka Police department stated that the young lady driver was surprised by a snake working its way through the driver compartment and called hysterically asking for help.

The official who approached the vehicle was quoted as saying: “I’m not a snake kind of guy. Good thing other officers are.”

The snake was coiled up under the floor mat next to the soda bottle but the police officials did not succeed in their efforts to remove it.

They towed the vehicle at the owner’s request to a location where they waited for the ‘little guy’ to show himself and hopefully leave the vehicle peacefully.

The snake made the right decision and fled the vehicle, said the police.

A local citizen identified as Out Back Ed helped to relocate the snake to a more accepting environment. The lady driver later continued her journey after recomposing herself.

