29 snakes abandoned in cruel way found from pillowcases     

Authorities in Britain have opened a probe after 29 snakes were discovered inside pillowcases with a difference of few days from the same location.

In the first incident, 13 royal pythons were found inside two pillowcases at a trash container behind Farringdon Fire Station in England.

Just days after the incident, the rescuers were once again informed regarding the presence of snakes at the same location. The authorities found 15 corn snakes in a pillowcase abandoned in the same trash container along with a second pillowcase containing a carpet python.

The rescuers shifted the reptiles to a safe location as one of the royal python discovered in the first case did not survive.

“It is really concerning to think that someone has had around 30 snakes or more which they have decided to abandon in this cruel and callous way,” RSPCA inspector Heidi Cleaver said.

“We were in the midst of Storm Dennis at the weekend when these snakes, who need heat and light in order to survive, were left outside in the cold with just a pillowcase to contain them.”

Read More: Twenty eight snakes found from man’s house in Kot Radha Kishan

“It would have been very stressful for the reptiles to be in such close proximity to each other as well,” she said.

Cleaver said the snakes have been placed with a specialist reptile care centre.

“We are now renewing our appeal for information and are extremely keen that anyone with any information about this gets in touch with us,” Cleaver said.

Comments

comments