Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next feature film

Lady Gaga, feature film

LOS ANGELES: Lady Gaga has lined up her next feature film and will play the wife of a murdered heir to the Gucci fashion dynasty, Hollywood media reported on Friday.

Gaga, whose first lead movie role in A Star is Born last year was critically acclaimed, will play Patrizia Reggiani, who served 18 years in an Italian prison for orchestrating the 1995 murder in Milan of her husband Maurizio Gucci, according to Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

Reggiani, dubbed the Black Widow in what was one of the most scandalous high society crimes in Italian history, was released from prison in 2016.

Ridley Scott will direct and produce the movie, the publications said. Representatives for Scott and Gaga, who was born in New York and has Italian heritage, did not respond to requests for comment.

The film will be the first for Gaga since she took her music career to the big screen in A Star is Born, which brought her an Oscar for best original song Shallow and a best actress nomination.

No title or date for the film’s release was given.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Small screen holds big appeal for Hollywood A-listers

Lifestyle

Nintendo to begin testing Mario Kart Tour multiplayer

Lifestyle

Bella Hadid’s beauty hack to reduce puffy eyes

Lifestyle

Greta Thunberg says she doesn’t need Halloween costume to scare climate crisis…


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close