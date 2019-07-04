‘Lahore airport killings were revenge of brother-in-law, nephew’s murders’

LAHORE: The suspect arrested in firing incident at Allama Iqbal International Airport confessed to his crime on Wednesday saying that he killed the two men as a revenge of the murders of his brother-in-law and nephew.

A day earlier, two people, Zain and Nafees, were killed in a firing incident in the parking area of the Lahore airport. Both the victims were coming back to the country after performing Umrah.

The SP police informed that a case of the murder of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Babar Butt was lodged against the two deceased men.

The suspect of the incident, Arshad, was immediately taken into the custody by Airport Security Force, who later disclosed during the investigation that Zain had murdered his brother-in-law Babar Butt and his nephew.

Arshad said he killed Zain and Nafees in vengeance.

It was also revealed in the investigation that the suspect had brought the weapon under the seat of the taxi he was traveling in.

