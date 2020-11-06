Lahore-bound Fareed Express breaks down in Ghotki

GHOTKI: A Lahore-bound passenger train, Fareed Express, broke down in Daharki town of Sindh’s Ghotki district on Friday morning, blocking the up track, ARY News reported.

According to details, the train was on its way from Karachi to the Punjab capital when it broke down near Bagho Bhutto area of the city, due to which the railway track was blocked.

Several trains were stopped at different stations due to the up track being blocked.

They will be allowed to chug to their destinations once the track is cleared.

On October 13, four bogies of a freight train had derailed near Ghotki. Parcel Express was on its way to Faisalabad from Karachi when four of its bogies derailed near Ghotki. After the incident up railway track got blocked.

