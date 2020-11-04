Chaman passenger train likely to resume from November 10

QUETTA: The railway department has decided resumption of Chaman passenger train from November 10 and also released its schedule for informing the travellers, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The passenger train will run between Chaman to Quetta from November 10 at 8:30 am and returned to its destination from the provincial capital at 2:00 pm.

Earlier in October, the Pakistan Railways had announced to resume Mianwali Express passenger train from October 31 that will run between Lahore and Mari Indus en route Sargodha and Mandian.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Railways had unveiled a plan earlier to outsource commercial management of eight passenger trains to the private sector in order to provide better passenger facilitation to the travellers.

The railway department sought proposals from the private sector for the outsourcing of commercial management of the passenger trains. In a statement, the spokesperson of the railway department said that eight passenger trains are being privatised.

The trains include Karachi-Rawalpindi Sir Syed Express, Karachi-Havelian Hazara Express, Karachi-Lahore Shalimar Express, Lahore-Mari Indus Mianwali Express, Lahore-Sialkot Narowal Passenger, Karachi-Mirpur Khas Mehran Express, Lahore-Multan Moenjo Daro Express and Lahore-Multan Badar Express.

It emerged that proposals have been sought for three routes for Moenjo Daro Express passenger train including Karachi-Multan en route Jacobabad, Kotri-Multan en route Jacobabad and Kotri-Sukkur en route Dadu.

A pre-bid conference was also organised at Pakistan Railways’ headquarters in Lahore for the privatisation of the passenger trains, whereas, tender documents will be issued by the higher officials.

