Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train all set to roll

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the much-awaited Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) on October 25 (Sunday), ARY News reported.

According to details, the Punjab chief minister will visit Dera Gujran Orange Line Metro station tomorrow and formally launch the project.

The Punjab Transport Department has notified fare for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT). Passengers will have to pay Rs40 for a one-way train trip.

Last month, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lt. General retired Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced over 250 new jobs of various categories for Lahore’s Orange Line project.

The Orange Line project

The Orange line project is a rapid transit system under construction in Punjab’s capital Lahore. The line will span 27.1 km (16.8 mi) with 25.4 km (15.8 mi) elevated and 1.72 km (1.1 mi) underground.

The line will be served by 26 stations and is expected to handle 250,000 passengers daily, travelling via trains.

