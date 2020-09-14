LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday announced the fares for Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) service, ARY News reported.

As per details, the provincial cabinet meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, has approved Orange Line Train fare at Rs 40 as the chief minister rejected an earlier proposal of Rs 50 fare.

The cabinet had earlier proposed to fix the fare for passengers of the Orange Line Metro (OLMT) at Rs50.

Earlier, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lt. General retired Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced over 250 new jobs of various categories for Lahore’s Orange Line Train project.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Orange Line Metro Train project in Lahore is likely to be open for the public in the last week of October this year.

Read More: Asim Bajwa announces Orange Line Metro Train jobs

The Orange Line project

The Orange Line project, is a rapid transit system under construction in Punjab’s capital Lahore. The line will span 27.1 km (16.8 mi) with 25.4 km (15.8 mi) elevated and 1.72 km (1.1 mi) underground.

The line will be served by 26 stations and is expected to handle 250,000 passengers daily, travelling via trains.

Comments

comments