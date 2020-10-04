PM Imran Khan-led cabinet meeting to discuss PIA, Railways overhaul

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a cabinet meeting on Monday to discuss a 15-point agenda including a briefing on losses and gains made by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and a review of Pakistan Railways revival plan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the 15-point agenda, the cabinet meeting would give nod to a decision giving public vehicles at the disposal of the Prime Minister Office.

The meeting would be briefed on the economic indicators besides giving nod to extending the tenure of the additional charge of the Director-General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and appointment of the executive director of the State Life Insurance Corporation.

The cabinet meeting headed by Imran Khan would approve the pay scale for the employees of electronic certification accreditation council besides also giving a nod to the nomination of non-governmental members in Islamabad Wildlife board.

The cabinet would also give approval for the appointment of the Inter Board Committee of Chairperson (IBCC).

The meeting would approve a date for the implementation upon the Legal and Justice Authority Act 2020. It would also give its consent on the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and cabinet committee on legislation.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Wednesday, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved an increase of Rs 20 per month as meter rent for domestic consumers for both gas companies (SSGC and SNGPL).

Starting from tomorrow, gas supplies would be reduced to 50 percent for both Saturdays and Sunday to the export sector for two consecutive weekends and possibly the third weekend to build sustainable gas pressures in SSGC’s system.

ECC allowed a slight increase of 32 paisa in electricity tariff for consumers of up to 200 units.

The Economic Coordination Committee has also approved over Rs19 billion to start the implementation of retrenchment plan of Pakistan Steel Mills on an immediate basis.

