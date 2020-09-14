Lahore CCPO apologises for remarks on motorway rape victim

LAHORE: Lahore Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Umer Sheikh on Monday apologised for his statement on the Lahore motorway gang-rape incident in which he had said the victim woman shared the blame for it.

In a statement after meeting Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in Lahore, he said: “I apologise to the victim woman, and all sections of society for my remarks.” He said he didn’t mean anything wrong and if his statement has led to any misunderstanding, he then apologise to the victim and all those angered by it.

Read More: LHC summons Lahore CCPO over remarks on motorway gang rape

The governor said the CCPO’s statement has caused anger among the family members of the victim as well as society. The city police chief also gave explanation on his statement during the meeting.

About the arrest of the culprits, Umar Shaikh said they would soon be brought to justice.

Read More: Co-accused in motorway gang-rape case undergoes DNA test

His apology came after the Lahore High Court (LHC) took strong exception to his remarks on the motorway gang rape incident and summoned him to appear before it this afternoon.

A bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan today heard a writ petition seeking the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the incident. The chief justice remarked that the entire provincial cabinet should have tendered an apology for the CCOP’s statement. “What investigation is this? The CCPO is putting the blame on the victim woman.”

