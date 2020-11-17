Citizen fined for riding motorcycle with nine children in Lahore

LAHORE: A citizen in Lahore was fined Rs300 for riding a motorcycle along with nine of his children, ARY News reported.

As per details, a motorcyclist was stopped by the traffic policeman for riding a motorcycle with nine children towards Lower Mall Road in Lahore.

The citizen was slapped with a fine of Rs300 over violating the traffic laws and more importantly risking the lives of the children and himself.

The traffic police advised the motorcyclist not to risk his and the lives of children as it is extremely dangerous to ride a motorbike with 10 people on the busiest road of the city and avoid such things in the future.

Earlier in the month of September, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Shaikh was fined by a traffic police official for using a mobile phone while driving.

According to details, the CCPO Lahore was moving around on Lahore roads in plain clothes to inspect overall traffic and law order situation in the city when a traffic warden intercepted him.

