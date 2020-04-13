COVID-19: Minor siblings sent to quarantine centre with father in Lahore

LAHORE: Two minor siblings detected with COVID-19 have been sent to quarantine zone with their father after the family refused to leave their children alone in the isolation centre in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

A minor boy and girl were tested positive for coronavirus in Lahore’s Ravi Town which led the administration to take a difficult decision for sending them to a quarantine facility.

The Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr Nadia told media that the parents of the infected siblings have earlier been shifted a children hospital, however, the parents did not agree to leave their children alone in an isolated situation.

Later, the health officials have decided to allow father of the children to stay with them. The siblings were shifted to the quarantine facility established at Expo Centre Lahore, said Dr Nadia.

Punjab has the highest number of coronavirus infections up to 2,672 as compared to the other parts of the country.

The provincial government has already commenced aggressive testing to trace out COVID-19 patients, whereas, many areas of Punjab’s capital Lahore were put under partial or complete lockdown amid rising cases of coronavirus.

It emerged earlier on April 11 that over 10 localities in Lahore were put under lockdown due to emergence of COVID-19 cases.

According to district administration in the city, few areas of the Saddar locality in the city including Bhatta Chowk, Sikandria Colony, Mughalpura, China Scheme and Shahdara were put under complete lockdown.

Various areas of the Rustam Park and Gulshane-Ravi were also put under complete or partial lockdown due to rising number of the virus cases reported from the localities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore is among the worst affected area in the province and the provincial authorities have taken measures including lockdown and massive testing to identify coronavirus hotspots from the city.

