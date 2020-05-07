CDG given responsibility to run Expo Centre’s quarantine facility in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government has handed over the administration of quarantine facility established at Lahore’s Expo Centre to City District Government (CDG) after receiving complaints from the coronavirus patients, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The protest of COVID-19 patients admitted to the Expo Centre in Lahore bear fruit as the provincial authorities have taken back powers to run the quarantine facility from the health department.

The responsibility was handed over the CDG for improving the state of facilities and administrative affairs.

Sources said that the decision was taken after the provincial health department failed to run the quarantine facility for coronavirus patients.

After assuming charge, assistant commissioner of Model Town made immediate changes in the 1000-bed quarantine facility and shifted some patients to other districts to reduce pressure on the administration for handling the tasks.

Moreover, a separate committee was constituted to look after the standard of food being provided to the patients.

