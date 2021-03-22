Lahore’s coronavirus positivity rate highest in the country

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the positivity rate of coronavirus cases in Lahore has reached 12 per cent, ARY News reported.

The masses should strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 as the number of COVID-19 cases is rapidly increasing in Punjab, the minister warned.

Showing stratification over the arrangements made at Lahore and hospitals of other cities of the province, the health minister said that soon the COVID vaccine would be provided to the private hospitals.

“COVID-19 vaccination will start at private hospitals from today or tomorrow,” Dr Yasmin Rashid said.

She asked the masses to get their loved ones aged above 60 years vaccinated against the deadly virus and added to wear face masks while going into public.

On Sunday, Punjab government had notified a change in the lockdown timings in six major cities of the province, with markets allowed to remain open till 6:00 pm.

According to the notifications issued by the provincial government, the cities where new lockdown timings would come into force included Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Khanewal and DG Khan.

