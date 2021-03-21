Punjab govt notifies change in lockdown timings for six cities  

LAHORE: Punjab government has notified a change in the lockdown timings in six major cities of the province, with markets allowed to remain open till 6:00 pm, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the notifications issued by the provincial government, the cities where new lockdown timings would come into force included Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Khanewal and DG Khan.

As per the changes, the markets will remain open till 6:00 pm besides also allowing business activities on Sunday and closing them down on Friday and Saturday instead.

The notification read that the decision was taken owing to a demand from the local traders.

On March 15, the provincial administration has imposed smart lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab has announced smart lockdown in 15 hot-spots in Rawalpindi, 13 in Lahore and six areas of Sialkot.

Read More: COVID-19: NCOC hints at complete lockdown in KP, Punjab

“All shopping malls, restaurants and offices will remain closed in the lockdown areas,” according to the statement. “There will be controlled movement of the area’s residents in the areas of three districts identified as hot-spots of COVID-19,” read the orders.

There will also be complete ban on all types of gatherings at any place, public or private throughout these areas. Medical stores and the health facilities will remain open in these areas, secretary health added.

In the areas of smart lockdown, milk shops, meat shops and bakeries will remain open until 6:00 PM. According to the order, the shops of necessary items and petrol pumps will remain open from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Comments

comments