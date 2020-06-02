LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that Lahore and Rawalpindi so far reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, the provincial health minister said that Lahore reported the highest Covid-19 deaths and cases thus far as compared to other cities in Punjab.

“There are more than 12,000 coronavirus cases in Lahore,” she said and rejected the reports regarding the poor condition of hospitals in Punjab province.

Briefing media about the critical corona patients, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 119 and 113 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition in Lahore and Rawalpindi respectively.

We can only defeat this virus by adopting safety precautions, added the health minister.

According to a summary sent to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, more than 600,000 people could be afflicted with the novel coronavirus in Lahore alone.

As per the summary based on results of “smart and random sampling”, 6 per cent of the total samples collected in some areas tested positive for the deadly disease. Whereas, in other areas, 14.7 per cent of the total samples turned out to be positive.

There isn’t a single area in the provincial capital where there is no case of Covid-19, the summary said.

It contained the recommendations put forth by members of the Technical Working Group that carried out the exercise in the city. The recommendations included imposition of a complete lockdown in the city for four weeks.

